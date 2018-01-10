Meet the New Year babies born at Chesterfield Royal Hospital

It was a perfect start to 2018 for these couples as they welcomed a tiny new addition into their lives.

From now on, New Year’s Day will always be even more special as they got to meet their newborn babies for the very first time.

New Year's Day baby Ahad Abbas pictured with his parents Mohammad and Safia and sister Amira.

Safia Abbas, of Kirkstone Road, Dunston, Chesterfield, was the first to give birth on January 1 at Chesterfield Royal Hospital.

She gave birth to a baby boy called Ahad, at 3.15am, weighing 5lb 9oz, and she had high praise for the hospital staff.

“They were amazing,” she said. “When I got there within five minutes they had arranged everything and within 30 minutes he was born.”

Natalie Marshall, of Leabrooks Road, Somercotes, was the next to give birth to a baby boy called Jacob. He was born at 7.30am, weighing 7lb 3oz.

New Year' s Day baby Emily May Vickers pictured with dad Colin Vickers and mum Nicola Harrison.

Natalie said: “It was very traumatic - it was not the easiest of births. I had to have an emergency caesarean section. But he was worth it all - he is absolutely perfect.”

Later in the morning, Ruth Ferguson gave birth to a baby girl, Isabelle, at 8.15am, weighing 6lb 15oz.

Next was Nicola Harrison, of Penmore Gardens, Chesterfield, who gave birth to Emily May at 10.40am, weighing, 4lb 11oz.

Nicola also could not thank the hospital staff enough.

“They were absolutely amazing,” she said.

“Because she was so little everyone was giving her lots of attention.”

And Vicky Copley was the last to give birth to a baby girl called Elise, at 4.52pm, weighing 5lb 15oz.