McGrath is happy with point despite late equaliser

​Buxton boss John McGrath took heart from the 1-1 draw with Scunthorpe United on Saturday despite coming so close to taking all three points.

​Tarmac Silverlands' largest crowd of the season, 1,402, enjoyed an outstanding game of football, with Buxton conceding a stoppage time Scunthorpe United goal after the hosts had led with an Ethan Mann strike after 44 minutes. It was centre-back Mann’s first goal for the club.

And McGrath was keen to not see heads drop too much despite the late blow.

He said: "Although it seems like two points dropped we had to work hard all the way to get something out of the match.

"After starting nervously we looked confident for long periods. Unfortunately, we fell into negativity to protect our lead towards the end and let them in after 92 minutes.

"Ethan Mann had produced a great volley to give us the lead just before half-time and it was nearly enough for the points. It's great to have Ethan back on loan from EFL side Stockport County, defending really well in addition to hitting the opposition's net for us.

"We've got a series of big games to complete before the end of the season and it will require us to be at our best. It's mightily tight in this league.

"Before all that we've got a Derbyshire Senior Cup semi-final at home to the Derby County Academy. We're looking forward to that."

Buxton's starting line-up against high-flying Scunthorpe included goalkeeper Paul Cooper, once of Stoke City, and he played a full part in keeping the fast-moving visitors at bay, with first-choice 'keeper True Grant injured.

His was one of many notable performances, as the Bucks showed yet again that they are well capable of taking on the league's best.

Derby County will have presented a different kind of challenge on Tuesday, the match played after this week’s Advertiser went to press.

On Saturday, Buxton go to Oxford City before hosting Spennymoor on Tuesday.