'This wouldn't happen in London' - mayor slams flood protection funding after Derbyshire town floods for FOURTH time

Cllr Steve Wain, Matlock Mayor and the town’s flood warden, said central Government needed to follow through with promises made in November 2019 to fund protection and repairs.

This comes after extensive flooding hit the town in 2019, 2020, 2021 and now 2022.

Several storms, most recently Storm Franklin, have swept through the UK over the past week and the combined impact led to heavy flooding of up to three feet in parts of Matlock town centre.

Matlock Mayor Cllr Steve Wain, the town's flood warden, helping with the clean-up process in the aftermath of the flooding

Cllr Wain, a Liberal Democrat, told the Local Democracy Reporting Service: “If this was regularly happening in the Kensington, Chelsea or Westminster boroughs of London, they would not be putting up with it for the length of time we have. They would have infrastructure changes.

“I hate the term levelling-up, because I feel it is a bit demeaning to those who are being levelled-up, it is an admission that things haven’t been fair.

“We need to call on Derbyshire County Council to be vociferous in their efforts to get funding from central Government.

The impact of flooding at Matlock MOT in Bakewell Road, after heavy rainfall

“Boris came in November (2019) and did a lovely job of mopping up, but at the end of the day it has been forgotten and he has gone on to other things.

“It has happened three times since Boris has done that and three times people have had their shops underwater.

“I feel for these people. You should not have to go through that, we have the skills to do something and we can give loads of money out elsewhere.”

He said: “I am really annoyed about the situation, it is getting beyond a joke now. We have had four floods that have affected the same areas in two and a half years.”

Bakewell Road, Matlock, lies under water after rain deluged the area.

Cllr Wain said: “I have had so many people ringing up in absolute despair and crying on the phone at me, screaming down the phone saying they can’t stand this any more, they can’t go through this again.

“If the Government want to have the courage of their convictions and levelling-up funding, let them do it quickly before these people need to go through it all again.”

He said the town was in an “emotional raw state”.

Boris Johnson helps with the clean up at Specsavers opticians in Matlock in 2019 after it was effected by flooding

Cllr Wain said the cause of this particular bout of flooding along extensive parts of Bakewell Road was run-off from the hills above the town and drains in the town centre being blocked.

This was confirmed by the Environment Agency, with no properties said to have been affected by river water flooding.

Cllr Wain said he has been “badgering on” about the issue but that something now finally needs to be done, with four periods of flooding in 30 months.

He called for the county council to take whatever action it can and to lobby central Government for funding and support, too.

Cllr Wain said climate change was a clear factor in the repeated bouts of flooding and that assessments of the catchments of the River Derwent and River Wye needed to be carried out.

He also said that approved and potential developments on flood plains around the town were a clear risk to the present situation, including a site on the Matlock Wolds.

The flooding closed the road through the town

Cllr Wain said pumps and attenuation ponds (that store water in times of heavy rainfall) could be installed underneath Bakewell Road in the town centre to divert water from the area during periods of flooding.

This week’s flooding saw the river level through Matlock Bath reach 4.58 metres, with the record standing at 5.18 metres (set in 1965) and the regular peak being 2.5 metres.

In November 2019, Prime Minister Boris Johnson visited Matlock during heavy flooding and was pictured mopping in the town’s Specsavers.

He had declared that the Derbyshire flooding was “almost Biblical” but said was “not looking like something we need to escalate to the level of a national emergency”.

Mr Johnson had said: “We’re going to rely on local authorities to do the excellent job they have done here in this situation and we’re going to rely on the emergency services and also prepare for the next event.

“The crucial thing is to put in the preparations and that’s what we’re doing.”

A combined estimated total of £25 million worth of damage was caused by that period of flooding across Derbyshire, the county council’s leader, Cllr Barry Lewis, had said.

He had said the Government had “refused” to compensate the area for the damage which flooding had caused.

Cllr Lewis had said in the following March: “You can’t give local authorities the clear message you are going to support them and then turn your back on them.”

The authority had said it was becoming more of a “challenge” to combat floods due to “diminishing resources” and the increased frequency of flood events caused by climate change.

In the summer of 2021, the Derbyshire Dales was not given any funding from a £860 million Government investment in flood defences, prompting “disappointment” from the district’s Conservative MP, Sarah Dines.

This week, Cllr Lewis, in an apparent jab at central Government, said on Twitter: “Dear @10DowningStreet, in 2019 we were promised resources to prevent flooding in towns like Matlock, which have been impacted three times in recent years.

“We really, really need those resources to support our businesses & residents. Thanks.”

In county council papers to be discussed this week, the authority says “the council simply cannot continue to try and build bigger, higher and wider flood defences to protect property, as this is not sustainable”.

The county council says that in Nov 2019, 384 properties flooded; in Feb 2020, 96 properties flooded; and in Jan 2021, 66 properties flooded.

It says flooding “has been a significant challenge for the council, but a challenge that it was, and still is, well prepared for”.

A spokesperson for Defra said: “We are investing a record £5.2 billion to build 2,000 new flood defences over the next six years.

“This investment will better protect 336,000 properties from flooding and coastal erosion and means that every English region is receiving more investment in flood and coastal defences in the current investment programme.

“Funding is distributed across the country wherever the risk is greatest, and the benefits are highest.

“The number of communities and properties at risk of flooding, the opportunities for delivering schemes and the type of project are all factors used to decide how investment should be distributed.”