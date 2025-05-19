Matt Evans agrees to remain as Sleaford Town boss

Matt Evans will be in charge at Sleaford next season. Photo: Steve W Davies.

​Matt Evans has agreed to remain in charge at Sleaford Town for the 2025/26 season.

​Evans joined the club in November last year but had to oversee a complete overhaul of the squad due to budget cuts and the Greens were relegated on the final day of the UCL Premier North campaign.

But the club confirmed Evans is the man to take the club forward in Division One next season.

A club statement read: “Matt stepped in part way through last season and has worked tirelessly to steady the ship and rebuild the squad. We’re looking forward to seeing what we can achieve together with a full pre-season - details of which will be announced soon.”

Evans said: “Whilst last season ended in a way nobody wanted, there were many positives to take from it.

“We feel like we have started something special and we want to continue it. I’m passionate about wanting to see this club be truly community-focused and laying solid foundations that will support future successes.

"With the board, we are all in this together so let’s get back to work and keep moving forward.”

*Sleaford now know who they will be up against in UCL Division One next season after the FA confirmed the league allocations for the 2025/26 campaign.

Among their opponents will be fellow relegated side Shirebrook Town, whilst both Retford FC and Retford United provide county rivalry in a league where the majority of clubs are based in Derbyshire and Nottinghamshire.

The UCL Division One line-up is: Clifton All Whites, Clipstone, Coalville Town, Dronfield Town, Dunkirk, FCV Grace Dieu, Gedling MW, Holwell Sports, Pinxton, Radford, Rainworth MW, Retford, Retford United, Sandiacre Town, Shirebrook Town, Sleaford Town, South Normanton Athletic, Southwell City, Stapleford Town, Staveley MW, Swallownest, West Bridgford Colts.

The line-up remains subject to final FA ratification.