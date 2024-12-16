Matlock win derby over Mickleover as Clayton stunner seals points

Remaye Campbell (no.10) celebrates his opening goal with Montel Gibson. Photos by Michael South and Andy Simpson-Nix.

​Matlock took three more valuable points in their final game before Christmas as they saw off Derbyshire rivals Mickleover.

​Played in front of more than 2,200 fans who had all been granted free admission to the game, Matlock were in control for much of the encounter and deserved their win against a side struggling for form.

The visitors had a great early chance midway through the first-half when Tyreece Palmer missed from just a few yards out as he stumbled when attempting to score from Jake Bennett’s cross.

Moments later, Matlock were in front as the ball rebounded to Montel Gibson in the penalty area and his shot hit the foot of the post, but Remaye Campbell followed up to net the rebound.

Jake Thompson battles for possession.

Gibson then missed an early opening in the second-half when his shot was well saved by Yusuf Mersin, but chances proved few and far between as the visitors struggled to threaten debutant Matlock goalkeeper Jake Oram.

The game was then wrapped up in style with five minutes to go.

Good work by debutant sub Basile Zottos saw him square the ball to Adam Clayton just outside the penalty area, and he unleashed a tremendous first-time effort which flew past Mersin in the Mickleover goal and into the top corner of the net to seal the points for the home side in their final game before Christmas.