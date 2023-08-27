Matlock: police confirm missing man is found
Police have confirmed the safety of a missing man.
By Oliver McManus
Published 27th Aug 2023, 11:04 BST- 1 min read
Updated 27th Aug 2023, 16:30 BST
Kristian, 37, had been reported missing having last been seen in Matlock at 5.30pm on Saturday, August 26.
He was described as being around 5ft 10ins tall and of a stocky build with a bald head.
Police issued an appeal in the early hours on Sunday (August 27) and later issued an updated confirming he had been found safe and well.