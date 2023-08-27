News you can trust since 1855
Police have confirmed the safety of a missing man.
By Oliver McManus
Published 27th Aug 2023, 11:04 BST- 1 min read
Updated 27th Aug 2023, 16:30 BST
Police stock imagePolice stock image
Kristian, 37, had been reported missing having last been seen in Matlock at 5.30pm on Saturday, August 26.

He was described as being around 5ft 10ins tall and of a stocky build with a bald head.

Police issued an appeal in the early hours on Sunday (August 27) and later issued an updated confirming he had been found safe and well.

