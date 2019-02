Firefighters were called out after a lorry caught fire in Matlock.

Crews from Matlock arrived at the scene, on Wellington Street, at around 11.10am this morning (Thursday, February 7).

The incident involved A fire in the engine compartment.

Fire crews extinguished the fire and made the vehicle safe before leaving the scene.

Nobody is understood to have been hurt.

