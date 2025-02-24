Matlock boss relishes Macclesfield test

Ryan Cresswell is keen to see his players embrace the challenge of league leaders Macclesfield. Photo: Michael South.

​Ryan Cresswell says the pressure is off his Matlock Town side as they prepare to travel to runaway leaders Macclesfield FC on Saturday.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Gladiators are without a win in their last eight games and were beaten 3-2 at home by Stockton Town on Saturday to also see a long unbeaten home run come to an end.

The previous side to beat them at the Proctor Cars Stadium had been Macclesfield back in October, since when Robbie Savage’s side have gone on to build a 23-point lead at the top as they march on towards an inevitable title and promotion to National League North.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

All of that means Cresswell knows his side are in for a tough challenge on Saturday, but believes there is no reason why they can’t go and get a result.

He said: “You look at it and they are 23 points clear, we’re away from home, and we will set up in a way in which we want to cause them problems, but nobody outside of our dressing room expects us to get anything at all from that game.

"That’s the realism of the task. But I believe in this group of players and we will go to Macclesfield not to have our bellies tickled, but to show them the respect that they’ve deserved for the season they’re having because they’ve been fantastic.

"It’s a challenge I’m really looking forward to because it tells you a lot about people’s characters in terms of whether you’re going to hide in your shell or go shoulders out, chest out and give it a really good go, and hopefully that’s what we’ll do.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Looking back on Saturday’s defeat to Stockton Town, Cresswell was disappointed his side couldn’t build on an impressive start to the game that saw them go ahead after just four minutes and then miss two good chances to make it 2-0 before Stockton turned the game around either side of half-time.

He said: “We started the game well but were really poor in the middle part of the game, and then ended it really well.

"Stockton came and did what Stockton do, set up as we expected and did what they’ve done for the last three years and fair play to them, they organise really well and make the game really ugly.

"We couldn’t cope with their physicality at times and the second goal in particular was unacceptable from a defensive point of view.”​