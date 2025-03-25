Matlock boss Clayton left feeling positive after crucial win

Adam Clayton shows his appreciation during Saturday's win. Photo: Michael South.

​Adam Clayton says winning was paramount after overseeing his first game in charge of Matlock Town last weekend.

The Gladiators beat already-relegated Blyth Spartans 2-0 thanks to Montel Gibson’s double, that being their first win in 11 matches.

And having taken over as interim boss following the departure of Ryan Cresswell six days earlier, Clayton said he was delighted to have secured a crucial three points.

He said: “I’m over the moon. What a win can do for the group is massive so to get that first one, however it might come, was so important.

"We put together some good spells and the lads dug in and gave it everything.

"Ultimately, it was about getting three points and whilst we’ve told the lads that it’s about putting performances together that we can be proud of between now and the end of the season, the situation we’re in dictates we don’t always have that luxury so it’s about getting the results.

"We trying to get an identity of what we want to do and who we want to be, and if we can do that then the wins will come. We’re only a point from safety now so mentally we’re in a better place.”

A different kind of challenge awaits Matlock this weekend as they go to third-placed Guiseley, who look almost certain to be in the play-offs at the end of the season and who Matlock held to a 0-0 draw at home as recently as March 2.

And Clayton says he believes the Gladiators can pick up a result in Leeds.

He said: “It comes to who we want to be over these remaining games. It doesn’t matter what teams you’re playing against, because whilst you obviously look at what you’re up against and how they play, we’ll try and do the same things and be positive and enjoy the games we play in.

"We have a really good squad and we enjoy it and are ‘at it’ then we’ll win games.

"The players need to enjoy the feeling of winning a football match and then in training this week it’ll be full steam ahead in preparation for Guiseley.

"This team was top of the form guide at one point and you don’t do that if you’re not a good team.”

