'Many objections' taken into account as chiefs grant new premises licence for Chesterfield venue

Councillors insist they took residents' concerns into account before granting a new premises licence to a Chesterfield venue.

After a three-hour hearing on Wednesday, a panel of Chesterfield borough councillors decided that the application by Brampton Manor Pub and Dining Ltd on Old Road should be allowed - with the condition that licensing hours be restricted on some nights and that outside events be limited to no more than five per year.

The business had applied for permission to play live and recorded music outdoors between 9am and 11pm Monday to Sunday - resulting in a number of residents voicing concerns about a rise in noise and crime.

It had also applied for permission to sell alcohol from 9am to 2am Monday to Sunday.

Councillor Andy Bellamy, chair of Chesterfield Borough Council's licensing committee, said: "The meeting saw many objections from nearby residents, some of whom spoke at the meeting.

"When making the decision, we took these into account. The application was backed by a noise management plan to minimise causes for complaint and help ensure proper management of the premises and events."

A council spokesperson added: "The applicant, represented by Leann Bradbury, was keen to liaise with the licensing authority, environmental health and local residents to ensure any complaints were overcome.

"The committee felt that by requiring shorter operational hours on some days, the risk of nuisance in the residential area could be reduced."