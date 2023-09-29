Man taken to hospital after stabbing near Staveley town centre - as investigation launched and police say there is 'no risk to the wider public'
Officers were called to reports that a man had been injured at a home on Porter Street in Staveley just after 3.15pm on Thursday, September 28.
The air ambulance had been called and was seen landing on the grounds of Speedwell School in Staveley. It has been confirmed that the incident was not related to the school, but it was the most suitable place for it to land.
The man was taken to hospital for treatment for stab wounds, where he remains in a stable condition.
An investigation is ongoing, and police would like to hear from anyone who was in the High Street or Porter Street area around the time of the incident.
At this time, it is believed just one person is involved, and that there is no risk to the wider public.
Anyone who has any information which could help with police enquiries, or any CCTV or dashcam from the area, is asked to contact the force on the details below, quoting reference 23000603736:
Facebook– send a private message to Derbyshire Police Facebook page
Twitter– direct message contact centre via @DerPolContact
Website– use reporting tools on Derbyshire Police website or use online contact form
Phone – call 101
You can also anonymously contact the independent charity Crimestoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the CrimeStoppers website.