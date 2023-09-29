Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Officers were called to reports that a man had been injured at a home on Porter Street in Staveley just after 3.15pm on Thursday, September 28.

The air ambulance had been called and was seen landing on the grounds of Speedwell School in Staveley. It has been confirmed that the incident was not related to the school, but it was the most suitable place for it to land.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The man was taken to hospital for treatment for stab wounds, where he remains in a stable condition.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Officers were called to reports that a man had been injured at a home on Porter Street in Staveley just after 3.15 p.m. on Thursday, September 28.

An investigation is ongoing, and police would like to hear from anyone who was in the High Street or Porter Street area around the time of the incident.

At this time, it is believed just one person is involved, and that there is no risk to the wider public.

Anyone who has any information which could help with police enquiries, or any CCTV or dashcam from the area, is asked to contact the force on the details below, quoting reference 23000603736:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Facebook– send a private message to Derbyshire Police Facebook page

Twitter– direct message contact centre via @DerPolContact

Website– use reporting tools on Derbyshire Police website or use online contact form

Phone – call 101