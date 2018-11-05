Man stuck in the mud after trying to get a closer look at Ladybower Reservoir's lost villages

A man who got stuck in the mud while looking at the ruins of the lost villages under Ladybower Reservoir had to be rescued by Edale Mountain Rescue Team.

The rescue team received a call from Derbyshire Police regarding the gentleman who walked out across Ladybower reservoir to take a closer look at the currently exposed ruins.

Ladybower reservoir

A mountain rescue spokesman said: "The mud is however extremely thick in places and he got himself completely stuck.

"Due to concern for his temperature and general welfare his partner ran round to the rangers station at Fairholmes to summon assistance.

"The team was able to access the casualty with a variety of specialist equipment designed to spread an individual's weight over a muddy surface and after approximately 30 minutes of digging was able to free the gentleman and walk him back to solid ground.

"Team members then returned to base to start a long session of equipment cleaning!

"We are aware that the low water levels in the resevoirs has received quite a large amount of publicity but this was just the most recent in a number of similar incidents this week and would urge people to view the ruins from the safety of solid ground."

Derbyshire Fire & Rescue Service were also called to the incident on Saturday, November 3, but were stood down en route to the job as the team had managed to free the trapped gentleman.