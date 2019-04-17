Man struck his pregnant ex-partner with a hammer after a row about a pet cat

A thug is awaiting sentence behind bars after he grabbed his pregnant ex-partner during a row and struck her in the back with a hammer.

Ryan Hughes, 29, of Market Place, Buxton, was remanded in custody following a Chesterfield magistrates’ court hearing on April 15 when he admitted the assault.

Chesterfield magistrates' court.

Becky Allsop, prosecuting, said the estranged couple was still living together at the victim’s address in Buxton when the complainant’s cat jumped on the mattress and clawed the defendant who swore at the pet.

As the couple began arguing about the cat Hughes grabbed his ex by her arms, according to Mrs Allsop, and pinned her to the bed.

Mrs Allsop said: “He was shouting he wanted to kill her and that he had been thinking about it for a week. He put his arm to her neck and pulled a hammer out of his pocket.”

Hughes struck his ex in the bottom of her back with the small hammer, according to Mrs Allsop, and he blamed her for making him assault her.

Mrs Allsop said the complainant subsequently transferred money to the defendant so he could leave because he did not have any cash.

The complainant, who is pregnant with Hughes’s child, told police she also discovered her sentimental photos had been dumped in a bin and some were ripped and scrunched-up.

Hughes, who has previous convictions, pleaded guilty to assault occasioning actual bodily harm and admitted damaging photos after the incident on April 13.

The defendant claims he did not put his arm across the victim’s throat during the assault but he told police he had hit her because she had been abusive but he knew this was wrong.

Karl Meakin, defending, said police had to talk Hughes down from a bridge after the assault because he had wanted to take his life. Magistrates committed the case to Derby Crown Court for sentencing on May 6 and Hughes was remanded in custody.