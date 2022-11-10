Man seriously injured at building site near Chesterfield has died, police confirm
A man has died following an incident at a building site near Chesterfield.
Emergency crews were called to Mansfield Road at Hasland just after 1.45pm on Tuesday 8 November following reports a man had been injured.
Mansfield Road was closed at the junction of Gorse Valley Road at the request of East Midlands Ambulance Service and a man was taken to hospital in a critical condition.
The Health and Safety Executive was informed following the incident.
Police confirmed today (Thursday 10 November) that the man died in hospital during the early hours of this morning.
A police spokesman said: “The man’s family are aware, and a file is being prepared for the coroner. Our thoughts are with them at this distressing time.”
A spokesman for the Health and Safety Executive added: “HSE is aware of this incident. We are supporting Derbyshire Constabulary with its investigation.”