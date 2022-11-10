Man seriously injured at building site near Chesterfield has died, police confirm

Emergency crews were called to Mansfield Road at Hasland just after 1.45pm on Tuesday 8 November following reports a man had been injured.

Mansfield Road was closed at the junction of Gorse Valley Road at the request of East Midlands Ambulance Service and a man was taken to hospital in a critical condition.

The Health and Safety Executive was informed following the incident.

Emergency crews were called to Mansfield Road at Hasland following reports a man had been injured at a building site.

Police confirmed today (Thursday 10 November) that the man died in hospital during the early hours of this morning.

A police spokesman said: “The man’s family are aware, and a file is being prepared for the coroner. Our thoughts are with them at this distressing time.”

A spokesman for the Health and Safety Executive added: “HSE is aware of this incident. We are supporting Derbyshire Constabulary with its investigation.”