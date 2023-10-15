Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The incident occurred at around 11.20pm in Chatsworth Road, near the junction of Alma Street West and saw a black Citroen DS3 collide with a man in his 50s – who then collided with three women.

The man was taken to hospital with multiple serious injuries – and remains in hospital receiving treatment for his injuries which are not believed to be life-threatening.

The three women, who are all in their 40s, suffered minor injuries. The driver of the car stopped at the scene and is helping officers with their enquiries.

Police have appealed for witnesses to get in touch

Detectives investigating the incident are asking for anyone with dashcam or CCTV footage of the incident itself, or the moments leading up to it, to contact the force.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Derbyshire police using any of the following methods, including reference 23*640584:

Website – Police have crime reporting tools on our website: use our online contact form; Facebook – send us private message to the Derbyshire Constabulary Facebook page; Twitter – direct message the contact centre via @DerPolContact or Phone – call on 101