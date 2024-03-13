Man in his 40s found dead at property in Chesterfield - as specially trained officers attend due to concerns for chemical risk

Emergency services were called to concerns for a man’s safety at a property in Harehill Road, Chesterfield at around 3.45pm on Tuesday 12 March.
A man in his 40s was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said his family are aware.

There were concerns about a chemical risk at the address and specially trained officers attended to ensure the scene was made safe, however officers said there was no wider risk to the public.

There are not thought to be any suspicious circumstances and a file is being prepared for the coroner.

Harehill Road was closed to traffic, with a police road block preventing vehicles travelling beyond its junction with Harperhill Close

Two ambulances and a police car can be seen at the scene.

Emergency services attended Harehill Road

