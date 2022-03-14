Man dies in kitchen fire at flat in Derbyshire

Fire crews from Swadlincote, Melbourne and Staffordshire’s Burton-on-Trent were called to Midland Road, Swadlincote, at 11.33am on Saturday, March 12.

On entering the property, firefighters discovered there had been a fire in the kitchen.

Tragically they also discovered the body of one deceased male.

The body of a man was discovered inside a flat on Midland Road, Swadlincote, following a fire on March 12 (picture: google)

Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service said its thoughts and sympathies are with the family and friends of the deceased at this distressing time.

A fire investigation into the cause of the fire has determined that the most probable cause was accidental due to cooking, while an investigation into the cause of the man’s death is ongoing.