Man dies in kitchen fire at flat in Derbyshire

A man has died after a fire tore through the kitchen of his flat in Derbyshire.

By Alana Roberts
Monday, 14th March 2022, 3:45 pm

Fire crews from Swadlincote, Melbourne and Staffordshire’s Burton-on-Trent were called to Midland Road, Swadlincote, at 11.33am on Saturday, March 12.

On entering the property, firefighters discovered there had been a fire in the kitchen.

Tragically they also discovered the body of one deceased male.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

The body of a man was discovered inside a flat on Midland Road, Swadlincote, following a fire on March 12 (picture: google)

Read More

Read More
Calls for 'common sense' over parking fines from Chesterfield's Ravenside Retail...

Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service said its thoughts and sympathies are with the family and friends of the deceased at this distressing time.

A fire investigation into the cause of the fire has determined that the most probable cause was accidental due to cooking, while an investigation into the cause of the man’s death is ongoing.

Support your Derbyshire Times by becoming a digital subscriber. You will see 70 per cent fewer ads on stories, meaning faster load times and an overall enhanced user experience. Click here to subscribe.

DerbyshireDerbyshire Fire and Rescue ServiceDerbyshire Times