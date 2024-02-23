Man dies following incident in Chesterfield town centre as busy road closed in both directions and buses diverted
New Beetwell Street is currently closed both ways due to an ongoing police incident.
Eye witnesses have reported that an air ambulance has landed in Queen’s Park.
All buses are currently following a diversion and operating to and from the Portland Hotel instead. As a result there are delays to most services in the Chesterfield area.
Traffic monitoring website Inrix has reported that slow traffic is building up between Beetwell Street and West Bars.
A spokesperson for Derbyshire Police said: “New Beetwell Street in Chesterfield is currently closed following an incident in which a man died close to the Coach Station at 2pm. The road will remain closed for some time as officers continue their enquiries. There is no wider risk to the public.”
Anyone who witnessed the incident and has not already spoken to officers is asked to contact the force using any of the below methods, including reference 604-230224:
Website – use the online contact form; Facebook – send a private message to the Derbyshire Constabulary Facebook page; Twitter – direct message the contact centre via @DerPolContact or Phone – call on 101
You can also anonymously contact the independent charity CrimeStoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the CrimeStoppers website.