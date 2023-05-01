The incident happened on the B6042 Crags Road, near Creswell, just before noon on Sunday, 30 April. Two cars were involved in the collision, a black Ford Focus and a black Subaru Impreza.

A police spokesperson said: “The driver of the Ford Focus, a man aged in his 40s, died at the scene. His family have been informed but formal identification has not yet taken place. Our thoughts are with them at this time.”

Two other men, a passenger in the Ford Focus, and the driver of the Subaru Impreza, have been taken to hospital. The road was closed for a number of hours to allow for recovery and investigation of the scene to take place, but it has since reopened.

