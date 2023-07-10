Police were called to a collision on the A6 Chapel-en-le-Frith bypass, between Chapel-en-le-Frith and Whaley Bridge, at around 9.55pm yesterday (Sunday, July 9).

The road remained closed until 2am as emergency services responded to the incident.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The collision involved one car – a Honda Civic – which had collided with the central reservation.

Emergency services were called to the incident shortly before 10pm.