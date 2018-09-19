Man assaulted in Alfreton by knife wielding men - and one was wearing a skeleton mask

A group of knife wielding men in their 20s have reportedly kicked and punched a 40-year-old man in Alfreton.

Officers are appealing for witnesses after a man was allegedly assaulted on Rodgers Lane in Alfreton, close to the turning for the High Street.

The incident happened between 4.15 and 4.45pm on Tuesday September 4.

The 40-year-old man reported that he had been assaulted by several men.

After the assault, the 40-year-old man ran down the High Street towards Boots, where a further altercation is said to have taken place.

A police spokesman said: "One of the men was wearing a skeleton mask and is alleged to have threatened the man with a knife.

"If you witnessed either incident, believe you might have dash cam footage or have any information that could assist our investigation, please get in touch using one of the following non-emergency contact methods."

Please quote the reference number 18000431320 and the name of the officer in the case, PC Grant Weller, in any correspondence.

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form www.derbyshire.police.uk/Contact-Us.

Phone – call 101.