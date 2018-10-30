Man arrested on suspicion of robbery at Danesmoor Post Office

A 25 year old man was arrested on suspicion of robbery at Danesmoor Post Office, Pilsley Rd, Clay Cross.

Derbyshire police were called to the incident yesterday, October 29, at around 5.30pm.

The suspect was detained at the scene and remains in police custody.