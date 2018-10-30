Man arrested on suspicion of robbery at Danesmoor Post Office Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up A 25 year old man was arrested on suspicion of robbery at Danesmoor Post Office, Pilsley Rd, Clay Cross. Derbyshire police were called to the incident yesterday, October 29, at around 5.30pm. Man arrested on suspicion of robbery at Danesmoor Post Office The suspect was detained at the scene and remains in police custody. Aldi recruiting to fill 32 vacancies ahead of Bakewell store opening