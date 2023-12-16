A man has been arrested on supicion of murder after an incident which left a man dead when a number of peope were reported hit by a van.

The man died following a serious collision in Ilkeston in the early hours of this morning (Saturday 16 December). Emergency services were called to the Market Place just before 2.10am following reports a number of people had been struck by a van.

A man suffered serious injuries and died at the scene, and two other people have been treated for injuries at hospital, which are not thought to be serious.

One man, believed to be the driver of the van, has been arrested on suspicion of murder. He is currently in police custody. Market Place will continue to be closed for some time while officers carry out enquiries, and police would like to hear from any witnesses.

At this time, police say they are not looking for anyone else in connection with the incident, and do not believe it is terrorism related.

Anyone with any information about what happened, including CCTV or dashcam or mobile phone footage, should contact police, with reference number 23*771155, on any of the methods below:

Website – police have crime reporting tools on their website: use the online contact form; Facebook – send a private message to the Derbyshire Constabulary Facebook page; Twitter – direct message the contact centre via @DerPolContact or Phone – call on 101