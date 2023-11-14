Man airlifted to hospital after explosion in Derbyshire town that forced emergency services to evacuate homes

The fire service has confirmed that a man was airlifted to hospital this morning after an explosion.

A man has been taken to hospital by air ambulance following an explosion on Ollersett Avenue, New Mills.

Fire crews from across Derbyshire were called to the incident at 8.07am this morning, with 12 properties in the surrounding area being evacuated.

