Man airlifted to hospital after explosion in Derbyshire town that forced emergency services to evacuate homes
A man has been taken to hospital by air ambulance following an explosion on Ollersett Avenue, New Mills.
Fire crews from across Derbyshire were called to the incident at 8.07am this morning, with 12 properties in the surrounding area being evacuated.
The investigation to determine the exact cause of the explosion remains underway. Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service, Derbyshire Constabulary, East Midlands Ambulance Service and Derbyshire County Council remain at the scene.
Other local residents are being urged to keep their windows and doors closed while emergency services deal with the incident.