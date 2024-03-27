Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A popular shop at Meadowhall has closed its doors for good, saying the losses had become 'too great'.

Makers Store, located on Park Lane within the shopping centre, sold a range of goods made by small businesses in Sheffield and not typically found on the high street.

These included confectionery from Bullion Chocolate, gifts from Yorkshire Candle Company, hot sauces made by Sheffield Dragon, and prints by the celebrated artist Luke Horton.

Makers Store initially opened as The Independent Sheffield Shop in May 2021 before rebranding itself to its current name. It had only moved to the larger unit on Park Lane in August of last year.

It announced on Tuesday, March 26 that its Park Lane shop had closed for good but said shoppers could still visit its Showcase store, on The Lanes at Meadowhall, which stocks a selection of the brands previously found at Makers Store. Announcing the sad news, Makers Store said its team had worked hard to support smaller, independent and local businesses.

"We have been supported by British Land and Meadowhall who helped us to open this store but even with their assistance it has been too hard to sustain our shop as the overheads are ever increasing and retail as a whole has struggled in recent years," it added.

"We have suffered losses over the last 24 months which have now become too great for us to continue running this store."

Makers Store thanked its staff for their hard work and their understanding, adding that 'as our store closes some of our team are also no longer with us, this is a real life impact of how difficult retail is and what happens when stores close'.

The closure has been met with sadness on Instagram, where it was announced.

One person commented: "Such a shame.... Loved your store."