Major police investigation launched following incident in Clay Cross - with forensic teams on site
Emergency services have been on-site at Pankhurst Place, in Clay Cross, with a forensics tent set-up outside a residential address.
Three ambulance crews and at least three police cars have attended the incident, with officers remaining on-site into the evening.
Residents have reported police going door-to-door with their enquiries.
One resident said they thought had heard screaming coming from a property before emergency services were called to the incident.
When approached for comment, a spokesperson for Derbyshire Constabulary said they were unable to comment but would do so “when ready”.
- This is a developing incident – updates to follow.