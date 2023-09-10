News you can trust since 1855
BREAKING
Strictly Come Dancing 2023 start date revealed
Daniel Khalife arrested by police after escaping HMP Wandsworth
Danny Masterson sentenced 30 years to life in prison
Gogglebox favourites quit show in shock exit
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62

Major police investigation launched following incident in Clay Cross - with forensic teams on site

A major investigation has been launched following an incident in Clay Cross.
By Oliver McManus
Published 10th Sep 2023, 17:44 BST- 1 min read
Watch more videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Emergency services have been on-site at Pankhurst Place, in Clay Cross, with a forensics tent set-up outside a residential address.

Three ambulance crews and at least three police cars have attended the incident, with officers remaining on-site into the evening.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Residents have reported police going door-to-door with their enquiries.

A forensics tent has been sent up outside Pankhurst PlaceA forensics tent has been sent up outside Pankhurst Place
A forensics tent has been sent up outside Pankhurst Place
Most Popular

One resident said they thought had heard screaming coming from a property before emergency services were called to the incident.

When approached for comment, a spokesperson for Derbyshire Constabulary said they were unable to comment but would do so “when ready”.

  • This is a developing incident – updates to follow.
Related topics:Clay CrossResidentsEmergency services