Emergency services have been on-site at Pankhurst Place, in Clay Cross, with a forensics tent set-up outside a residential address.

Three ambulance crews and at least three police cars have attended the incident, with officers remaining on-site into the evening.

Residents have reported police going door-to-door with their enquiries.

One resident said they thought had heard screaming coming from a property before emergency services were called to the incident.

When approached for comment, a spokesperson for Derbyshire Constabulary said they were unable to comment but would do so “when ready”.