Major Derbyshire road reduced to one lane for ‘spring clean’

Amber Valley Borough Council’s annual spring clean of verges along the A38 will get under way on Sunday, February 24, and continue over the following five Sundays.

Usually the operation takes place overnight, but this year Highways England has given permission to conduct it during daylight hours and improve effectiveness.

The clean-up requires one lane of the dual carriageway to be closed, between 5am and 4pm.

Councillor Chris Short said: “We are expecting a bigger task than usual this year as the road’s verges are looking very heavily littered.

“The clean-up costs the council up to £35,000, so I would appeal to motorists to dispose of litter appropriately and for drivers of commercial vehicles to ensure loads are properly secured.”