Major Derbyshire A-road closed by police after lorry catches fire along route

A busy Derbyshire A-road was shut by the police this morning after a lorry caught alight.

By Tom Hardwick
Published 16th May 2023, 10:41 BST- 1 min read

At 10.18am this morning, Derbyshire Police confirmed that the A623 is closed near Tideswell following a lorry fire at the junction with Manchester Road.

The closure runs from the Whitecross Road junction to Pittlemere Lane, with local diversions in place while the road remains closed.

The force added that nobody was hurt in the fire, and that recovery of the lorry from the route is currently being arranged.

