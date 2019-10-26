Major Chesterfield roads shut due to flooding

Derbyshire Police are urging motorists to be cautious and plan their routes as flooding as shut roads around Chesterfield.

The A617 Chesterfield in both directions, and Hornsbridge Island, are currently being closed due to flooding, said a police statement shortly before 11am.

A police spokesman said: "If you are out on the roads today please take care. Please avoid the area and take alternative routes where possible."

There is also flooding on the rail line from Sheffield to Doncaster, which may affect Derby County supporters travelling to this afternoon's match against Hull City.

Match commander Superintendent Ady Gascoyne said: "All supporters travelling to the game today should check for travel updates."