Major Chesterfield road closed as emergency services deal with serious incident

The road is closed and police say it will remain closed for some time.

Drivers are advised to avoid the area and find alternative routes – traffic is currently backing up around Whittington Moor.

A witness who was at the Glass Yard, on Sheffield Road, said a car had gone through a window.

Emergency services are currently dealing with a serious collision on Sheffield Road at Whittington Moor, in Chesterfield, near to The Technique Stadium. (Photo: Derbyshire Times)

The Derbyshire Times has been informed that people have also been evacuated from businesses in the area.

The Air Ambulance service and fire service are also at the scene.

A spokesman from Derbyshire Constabulary said they could not comment further at this time.

More to follow.