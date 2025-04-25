Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The inquest into the death of Sheffield United footballer Maddy Cusack has been delayed until July at the earliest.

The Blades vice-captain died at her home in Derbyshire on September 20, 2023, leaving family, friends, fellow players and the wider Sheffield United community devastated. She was 27.

An inquest was due to take place last week in Chesterfield and was set to hear evidence from the club, the Football Association and close family and friends.

However, the hearing has now been postponed until July at the earliest.

The inquest into the death of former Sheffield United captain Maddy Cusack has been delayed.

During a pre-inquest review hearing on Thursday (April 24), coroner Ms Cartwright noted that while she had been given "full, unfettered access" to a report by the FA, association and Sheffield United had sought redactions of what is made public over “relevance.”

The bundle of evidence seen by the coroner reportedly runs to over 700 pages.

The earliest date for the inquest is late July. However, the coroner indicated it might not take place until the end of the year.

The hearing was attended by former Blades coach, Jonathan Morgan.

Mr Morgan was sacked by Sheffield United in February last year after information came to light about a relationship he had with a player while he was in charge at Leicester, but his dismissal was not related to the FA investigation.

Sheffield United's own investigation, which concluded in December 2023 , found no evidence of wrongdoing.

The coroner told the court WhatsApp messages between Maddy and Mr Morgan would form part of the disclosure bundle as well as a recording of a Microsoft Teams video call between them.

Ms Cusack's family issued a statement last September, a year on from her death, in which they said they remain "steadfastly committed and determined to attain justice for Maddy".

They added that they "seek accountability and that comes with truth".