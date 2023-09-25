Maddy Cusack: Derbyshire police issue statement over tragic death of Sheffield United player

The 27-year-old died on Wednesday last week, leaving family, friends, fellow players and the wider Sheffield United community devastated.

Police said today that she was pronounced dead at a property in Horsley but that the death is not being treated as suspicious.

A force spokesperson said: "We were called to a property in Lady Lea Road, Horsley, just after 6.35pm on Wednesday, September 20.

"A woman, in her 20s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

"Her family are aware and are being supported by specialist officers.

"Her death is not being treated as suspicious, and a file is being prepared for the coroner."

A spokesperson for Chesterfield Coroner's Court confirmed that the death had been reported, with an inquest to be opened in due course.

Maddy worked in Sheffield United's commercial department and was the Blades' current longest-serving female player and the first to reach 100 appearances.

Tributes were paid to the midfielder before Sheffield United's Premier League match against Newcastle United at Bramall Lane on Sunday.

They included a minute's silence prior to kick-off, with players wearing shirts with the number eight, to represent Maddy's squad number.