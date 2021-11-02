Delays of up to one hour are still expected due to the length of the closure.

At 2.55pm, Derbyshire Police announced that the M1 in Derbyshire would be reopening, after all traffic was stopped earlier this afternoon.

This was to allow police officers to attend an incident where there were concerns for the safety of a pedestrian on a bridge. Derbyshire Police said in a statement that the incident had been resolved, and the pedestrian was “safe and well”.

Highways England had reported at around 12.30pm that all traffic had been stopped on the M1 southbound between Junctions 29 and 30, with the northbound section of the motorway closing shortly afterwards.

