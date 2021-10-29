M1 delays in Derbyshire after accident involving lorry
Drivers on the M1 in Derbyshire are set to suffer delays after an accident involving a lorry.
Friday, 29th October 2021, 11:09 am
Three lanes are currently closed due to the accident, which occurred on the M1 southbound. Highways England have reported that delays are likely, and that they hope to have reopened the impacted carriageways by noon.
The collision took place between Junction 29, which links the motorway with the A617 between Chesterfield and Mansfield, and Junction 28, which provides access to the A38 between Alfreton and Mansfield.
