M1 crash: Drivers warned of delays after crash involving car and lorry along M1 in Derbyshire

Derbyshire motorists were warned of disruption along the M1 this morning – after a crash involving a lorry and a car.

Traffic monitoring site Inrix has reported a collision between a car and a lorry along the M1 southbound in Derbyshire.

The incident took place at Junction 30, near Barlborough, and has left one lane closed.

