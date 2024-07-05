M1 crash: Drivers warned of delays after crash involving car and lorry along M1 in Derbyshire

By Tom Hardwick
Published 5th Jul 2024, 09:43 BST
Derbyshire motorists were warned of disruption along the M1 this morning – after a crash involving a lorry and a car.

Traffic monitoring site Inrix has reported a collision between a car and a lorry along the M1 southbound in Derbyshire.

The incident took place at Junction 30, near Barlborough, and has left one lane closed.

A crash has occurred along the M1 in Derbyshire this morning.

Drivers were warned that traffic is currently queueing in the area. Normal traffic conditions are expected to return between 11.15am and 11.30am – according to the latest update from National Highways.

