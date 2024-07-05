M1 crash: Drivers warned of delays after crash involving car and lorry along M1 in Derbyshire
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Derbyshire motorists were warned of disruption along the M1 this morning – after a crash involving a lorry and a car.
Traffic monitoring site Inrix has reported a collision between a car and a lorry along the M1 southbound in Derbyshire.
The incident took place at Junction 30, near Barlborough, and has left one lane closed.
READ THIS: Prison for Derbyshire man who slashed partner’s neck and thigh with Stanley knife while she lay in bed
Drivers were warned that traffic is currently queueing in the area. Normal traffic conditions are expected to return between 11.15am and 11.30am – according to the latest update from National Highways.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.