M1 Chesterfield: Motorway closed by police incident involving report of 'stolen lorry'

Two men have been arrested after a dramatic police incident which closed the M1 this morning.

Derbyshire Police confirmed they arrested the men on suspicion of theft and dangerous driving, after they sprang into action just before 2am, amid reports of a suspected stolen lorry.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It closed the motorway in both directions near junction 29, causing over a mile of tailbacks in both directions, said National Highways

Derbyshire Police confirmed they arrested the men on suspicion of theft and dangerous driving.

The force said in a statement: “Two men have been arrested on suspicion of theft and dangerous driving after they were stopped on the M1 in the early hours of this morning (Thursday 3 August).

“We were alerted by Nottinghamshire Police at around 12.50am to a lorry which was travelling northbound from junction 27, and concerns that the lorry, a white curtain sided Iveco, may have been stolen.

“Officers from both Nottinghamshire and Derbyshire worked together to stop the vehicle just before junction 29. Two men, aged 36 and 30 from the Kirklees area, were arrested on suspicion of failing to stop for police, theft and dangerous driving.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The 36-year-old was also arrested on suspicion of possession of cannabis. Both men remain in custody in Derbyshire at this time.”

Traffic was stopped on the M1 in both directions between junctions 28 and 29 during the incident, while police acted.