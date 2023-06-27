Low Carbon Challenge Fund Expression of Interest Applications Now Available

The application begins with submitting an Expression of Interest form, followed by a more detailed application once invited by administrators if eligibility criteria are met.

Eligible activities could include: Improved insulation, lighting, heating and controls; Efficient motors, compressors, equipment; Vehicle chargers; Renewable energy (PV panels, ASHPs, GSHPs etc.); Resource efficiency; Waste reduction and recycling; Improved metering and low-cost Building Management Systems and Emerging technological solutions.

Applicants are expected to contribute at least 25% of the cost of their investments. All financial activity for the projects should be complete by 31 December 2024.

“We work hard to support our businesses to help them thrive and grow whilst also helping them be equipped to reduce their carbon emissions,” Cllr Jayne Barry, North East Derbyshire District council portfolio holder for Growth and Assets said.

“Supporting them to be more environmentally efficient is the purpose of this initiative and these grants will not only help them achieve this but ensure they are compliant and future proof in what is an exciting time for Clay Cross with the Town deal investments.”

More information about the grants as well as the Expression of Interest form can be found on the Low Carbon Challenge Fund webpage.

