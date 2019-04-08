Loving Derbyshire family continue to raise awareness after tragic death of much-loved Bethany

Almost 300 young people received a free heart screening in memory of a much-loved Derbyshire girl.

Bethany Mycroft, of Clowne, died in 2015 from an undiagnosed heart condition, aged 14.

The latest fundraiser for Cardiac Risk in the Young, organised by Bethany Mycroft's family.

Since her death, Bethany’s family has been fundraising on behalf of a charity called C-R-Y (Cardiac Risk in the Young).

The latest fundraiser at Ashgate Medical practice in Chesterfield saw 284 received a free ECG screening.

A total of £1,627.97 was raised from selling cakes, plants, chocolate bouquet and tombola.

Bethany attended Heritage High School in Clowne and enjoyed singing and dancing.

Bethany's uncle, Adrian Topp, said: "We received many kind donations from people attending the event. This money will be donated directly to Cardiac Risk in The Young in memory of Bethany and will be used to fund our future screening events in 2019 and 2020."

The next screening event will take place in September. The details will be announced nearer to the date.