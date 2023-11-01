News you can trust since 1855
Lorry crash forces closure of busy Derbyshire A-road – with emergency services at scene and delays expected

A major Derbyshire A-road has been closed this morning after a lorry crashed along the route.
By Tom Hardwick
Published 1st Nov 2023, 09:13 GMT
National Highways have reported that the A38 is closed southbound after a collision involving a lorry that has left the carriageway.

The route is closed between the A61 at Alfreton, and the A610 near Ripley, due to the accident.

Emergency services are in attendance and drivers were warned to expect delays in the area.

