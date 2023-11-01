Lorry crash forces closure of busy Derbyshire A-road – with emergency services at scene and delays expected
A major Derbyshire A-road has been closed this morning after a lorry crashed along the route.
National Highways have reported that the A38 is closed southbound after a collision involving a lorry that has left the carriageway.
Emergency services are in attendance and drivers were warned to expect delays in the area.