One of Chesterfield’s best-known pubs is set to reopen after undergoing a refurbishment.

The Woodside on Ashgate Road will reopen its doors tomorrow, Valentine’s Day, following two weeks of work to breathe new life into the premises.

We’ve been to take a look inside...

LOOK INSIDE: Chesterfield’s refurbished Woodside pub

Visit www.woodsidepub.co.uk for more information about the Woodside.