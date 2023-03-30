News you can trust since 1855
Longcliffe's new best in class road fleet delivers benefits all round

One of the largest employers in the Derbyshire Dales, Longcliffe Quarries Ltd has invested in 10 brand new ’72 plate Volvo trucks, delivering benefits all round.

By Michele WheatleyContributor
Published 30th Mar 2023, 14:53 BST- 1 min read

One of the largest employers in the Derbyshire Dales, Longcliffe Quarries Ltd has invested in 10 brand new ’72 plate Volvo trucks, delivering benefits all round – for the customer, environment, drivers, local community and company.The company’s latest additions of three 8-wheeled tippers and seven articulated tractor units takes the new vehicle tally to 30 over the last three years.Longcliffe has always operated a policy of buying vehicles outright and renewing them on a regular basis. This approach is reaping major rewards including a saving of over £0.5 million in maintenance costs over the past three years.Longcliffe’s Logistics Manager James Hopkinson explains more: “We are very pleased to have these new vehicles as part of our fleet. With all Euro VI engines, we know we are sending the most fuel efficient vehicles out on to the road, helping us reduce our environmental impact and carbon footprint. “From a driver perspective, the new vehicles have been particularly well received. Visibility, camera quality, safety and comfort have all taken a step up. And our drivers now all work with technology unique to Volvo. Volvo Connect gives our drivers the opportunity to monitor their own driving performance and see how they score in comparison with their colleagues. This gives us live data on where drivers are operating the vehicle in the most efficient way; or helps us identify areas where drivers could improve.”

Longcliffe Managing Director Paul Boustead (right) with Logistics Manager James Hopkinson
