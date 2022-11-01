Local Man Returns Classic Routemaster Buses to London Service
A Derbyshire resident has played an instrumental role in returning the iconic Routemaster bus to daily London service.
Hatton resident, Dave Brundrit, has played an instrumental role in returning the iconic Routemaster bus to London’s streets. Introduced in 1956 the Routemasters ran in daily service until December 2005 and then on heritage routes until 2019.
Last year Dave was approached to join Londoner Buses and asked to bring the much loved buses back into service.
Dave said, ‘As a transport enthusiast, being offered the opportunity to put the iconic and universally loved Routemaster back onto the streets of London was a dream proposition. I didn’t have to be asked twice’. After months of hard work, the new service finally got underway. Known as route A, it runs daily from Waterloo Station to Piccadilly Circus via Westminster and Trafalgar Square and back every 15/20 minutes. It has 14 stops where you can hop-on hop-off all day for just £5. Dave was responsible for planning the route that gives passengers a unique travel experience as they pass various sites such as the London Eye, Big Ben, The Houses of Parliament, Westminster Abbey, The Centotaph, Downing Street, Horse Guard’s Parade and Trafalgar Square.