Dave said, ‘As a transport enthusiast, being offered the opportunity to put the iconic and universally loved Routemaster back onto the streets of London was a dream proposition. I didn’t have to be asked twice’. After months of hard work, the new service finally got underway. Known as route A, it runs daily from Waterloo Station to Piccadilly Circus via Westminster and Trafalgar Square and back every 15/20 minutes. It has 14 stops where you can hop-on hop-off all day for just £5. Dave was responsible for planning the route that gives passengers a unique travel experience as they pass various sites such as the London Eye, Big Ben, The Houses of Parliament, Westminster Abbey, The Centotaph, Downing Street, Horse Guard’s Parade and Trafalgar Square.