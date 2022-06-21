At 10.46am, Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service were called to attend an incident in the Wessington area, after a member of the public reported the smell of gas.
A ruptured gas main was discovered on Brackenfield Lane, and esidents are being advised to keep all windows and doors closed.
Residents living on the Brackenfield View estate have been evacuated while emergency services and Cadent Gas work to isolate the gas supply.
Live updates as ruptured gas main in Derbyshire village sees entire estate evacuated
Last updated: Tuesday, 21 June, 2022, 17:04
- Ruptured gas main in Wessington
- Residents evacuated from nearby estate
- Fire service urges locals to keep windows and doors closed
Derbyshire Fire and Rescue issue further update with repairs yet to be completed and some residents still unable to return home.
A Derbyshire Fire and Rescue spokesperson said: “The incident is ongoing and we still have a crew on standby at scene.
“Some residents have been allowed back into their homes. Cadent Gas are meeting residents at the entrance to Brackenfield View and will advise if they can return.
“Brackenfield Lane is now open but Brackenfield View remains closed. Advice is still to keep windows and doors closed.”
The latest pictures from the Wessington gas leak show that fire crews and staff from Cadent Gas are still on the scene. There has been no indication as to when the repairs might be completed, and the evacuated residents will be able to return to their homes.
Andy Kemp, a Derbyshire Fire and Rescue station manager, has spoken to the Derbyshire Times - giving the latest details on the Wessington gas leak
Latest updates from fire service
A Derbyshire Fire and Rescue spokesperson said: “The Brackenfield Lane incident is ongoing.
“Local Wessington people are still advised to keep all windows & doors closed until further notice.
“Around 30 residents have been evacuated - we will let them know when it’s safe to return.”
First photos from the scene (Credit - Mike Leonard)
