Live updates as ruptured gas main in Derbyshire village sees entire estate evacuated

At 10.46am, Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service were called to attend an incident in the Wessington area, after a member of the public reported the smell of gas.

A ruptured gas main was discovered on Brackenfield Lane, and esidents are being advised to keep all windows and doors closed.

Residents living on the Brackenfield View estate have been evacuated while emergency services and Cadent Gas work to isolate the gas supply.

The gas leak was reported earlier this morning.

Follow our live blog below for updates as the incident unfolds.