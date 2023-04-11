The project, which has delivered kits stocked with a range of items designed to help control a catastrophic bleed, and can be used by members of the public to help before the arrival of emergency services, was launched at the Tipsy Toad in Matlock.

The initial allocation of 23 emergency bleed control kits will be located in premises in Buxton, Chesterfield, Chapel-en-le-Frith, Whaley Bridge, New Mills, Glossop, Castleton, Hope, Bakewell, Matlock, Wirksworth, Matlock Bath, Hathersage and Ashbourne. For a full list of kit locations, visit www.derbyshire.police.uk

PC Lora Holdgate, one of Derbyshire Constabulary’s Licensing Officers, said: “These emergency bleed kits can be vital in serious life-threatening situations to help provide much needed assistance before the arrival of ambulance crews.

Barmaid Cara Ileanacha at the Tipsy Toad, who has used the kit herself, at the launch event

“Whilst no one ever wants to be a situation where they may be needed, it’s reassuring to know that they are available across the area should there be an emergency where someone is suffering a catastrophic bleed.

“I’m really grateful to the Community Safety Partnerships in the High Peak and Derbyshire Dales for their help in funding these kits which are another step in our work to keep people safe.”

The kits contain a trauma dressing, gauze dressing, chest seal, tourniquet, gloves and scissors.