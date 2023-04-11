Life-saving emergency bleed kits launched at Derbyshire pubs
A scheme which has seen life-saving emergency bleed kits given to pubs and bars in the High Peak and Derbyshire Dales has been officially launched
The project, which has delivered kits stocked with a range of items designed to help control a catastrophic bleed, and can be used by members of the public to help before the arrival of emergency services, was launched at the Tipsy Toad in Matlock.
The initial allocation of 23 emergency bleed control kits will be located in premises in Buxton, Chesterfield, Chapel-en-le-Frith, Whaley Bridge, New Mills, Glossop, Castleton, Hope, Bakewell, Matlock, Wirksworth, Matlock Bath, Hathersage and Ashbourne. For a full list of kit locations, visit www.derbyshire.police.uk
PC Lora Holdgate, one of Derbyshire Constabulary’s Licensing Officers, said: “These emergency bleed kits can be vital in serious life-threatening situations to help provide much needed assistance before the arrival of ambulance crews.
“Whilst no one ever wants to be a situation where they may be needed, it’s reassuring to know that they are available across the area should there be an emergency where someone is suffering a catastrophic bleed.
“I’m really grateful to the Community Safety Partnerships in the High Peak and Derbyshire Dales for their help in funding these kits which are another step in our work to keep people safe.”
The kits contain a trauma dressing, gauze dressing, chest seal, tourniquet, gloves and scissors.
The kits were first introduced following the death of Daniel Baird in 2017. The 26-year-old was fatally stabbed after a night out in Birmingham. After his death, his family set up the Daniel Baird Foundation Charity and launched the bleed control kits.