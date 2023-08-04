Lee Rowley MP welcomes publishing of blueprint for Clay Cross Railway Station

For decades, a railway station has been mooted for Clay Cross but, until now, previous politicians had never done the detailed work to try to get it all moving. That all changed when Lee and Cllr Charlotte Cupit, Councillor for Clay Cross North, started pushing for a detailed study to be done – ready for when money might be available in the future.

Over the last year, this detailed work has all been done and now, as a result, a 195 page detailed blueprint has been published by the Town Board.

Lee and Charlotte at the site for Clay Cross station

“This is another step forward in our plan to get more infrastructure in place in North East Derbyshire,” said Lee.

“Whilst we still have a long way to go – and there are no guarantees – the first step is to get a blueprint together so we can start bidding for funding for the station. This is a big step forward in our long-term plan for Clay Cross.

“Previously councillors have said that reopening a station in Clay Cross wasn't possible - the publication of this detailed report now shows it is and how serious we are about improving transport in North East Derbyshire."

"It's also great that it identifies a preferred and possible locations,” said County Councillor Charlotte Cupit.