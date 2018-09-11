Learner motorcyclist is banned from the road for drink-driving

A learner motorcyclist who was caught drink-driving after he was stopped by police has been banned from the road for 20 months.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard on September 6 how provisional licence holder Martyn John Smith, 36, of Ivy Walk, Riddings, was stopped by police on Alfreton Road, at Codnor.

Drink-driving breathalyser.

Prosecuting solicitor Sarah Haslam said police stopped Smith about 1.20am, on August 18, and he smelled of alcohol and was not using learner L plates.

Smith registered 76 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes, according to the court.

He pleaded guilty to exceeding the alcohol drink-drive limit and also admitted driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence given that he was not using L plates.

Defence solicitor Steve Brint said Smith had been a troubled youth but he turned his life around about five years ago after he received a custodial sentence.

Mr Brint added that he bought a motorcycle to commute to work but he failed to put the L plates on and he had been to his brother’s address and intended to stay the night.

But following a dispute between his brother and a brother-in-law, according to Mr Brint, he left to avoid the confrontation and made a mistake by getting on his motorcycle after he had been drinking.

Magistrates fined Smith £120 and ordered him to pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

He was also disqualified from driving for 20 months but this can be reduced by 22 weeks if he completes a drink-drive rehabilitation course.