Laughs galore in Chesterfield Operatics’ take on The Vicar of Dibley

Comedy play The Vicar of Dibley - Love Is All Around will be presented by Chesterfield Operatic Society.

This is the third play in the stage adaptation of the cult television series.

Hugo and Alice’s baby daughter is set for her christening. But will vicar Geraldine, who the baby is named after, ever find true love or will she be left on the shelf?

The production takes place at The Playhouse, Storforth Lane, Hasland, from May 29 to June 2.

Performances are at 7.15pm with a Saturday matinee at 2.15pm.

Tickets £12. To book, go to www.chesterfieldoperaticsociety.com/copy-of-productions