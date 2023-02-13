Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service have issued an update on the major incident at a Chesterfield scrap yard today.

Fire crews are beginning to scale back from a blaze at a scrap yard on Armytage Industrial Estate, Station Road in Old Whittington, Chesterfield.

Firefighters from Chesterfield, Staveley, Matlock, Clowne, Clay Cross and Long Eaton were initially mobilised to the incident – alongside South Yorkshire's Low Edges and Birley, and Nottinghamshire's Mansfield stations.

Seven fire crews remain on scene damping down and checking for hot spots.

Neighbouring businesses were evacuated due to the smoke. Thankfully, there were no injuries as a result of this incident.

Local residents are still advised to keep windows and doors closed due to the smoke. People are also reminded to avoid the area.

1 . Trains back to normal Normal rail services between Chesterfield and Sheffield have resumed following earlier disruption.

2 . Traffic easing Inrix has reported that congestion in the area is easing - but the advice for residents is still to avoid travelling near the scene of the fire.

3 . Smoke billowing Chesterfield residents reported seeing smoke across the skies this morning while the fire was at its height.

4 . Cause unknown There is no indication currently as to what might have caused the fire.