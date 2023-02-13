Latest updates and pictures from scene of major Chesterfield blaze – as fire crews remain at site
Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service have issued an update on the major incident at a Chesterfield scrap yard today.
Fire crews are beginning to scale back from a blaze at a scrap yard on Armytage Industrial Estate, Station Road in Old Whittington, Chesterfield.
Firefighters from Chesterfield, Staveley, Matlock, Clowne, Clay Cross and Long Eaton were initially mobilised to the incident – alongside South Yorkshire's Low Edges and Birley, and Nottinghamshire's Mansfield stations.
Seven fire crews remain on scene damping down and checking for hot spots.
Neighbouring businesses were evacuated due to the smoke. Thankfully, there were no injuries as a result of this incident.
Local residents are still advised to keep windows and doors closed due to the smoke. People are also reminded to avoid the area.