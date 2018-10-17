Latest look inside Chesterfield’s new Premier Inn as work continues on multi-million pound development

Work is continuing to progress well to transform Chesterfield’s former Co-op building into a new Premier Inn hotel.

The Derbyshire Times has again been granted exclusive access inside the landmark property on Elder Way as it undergoes its £10.5million revamp.

Chesterfield's new Premier Inn is taking shape. Pictures by Jason Chadwick.

The 92-room hotel is due to open early next year as part of the Northern Gateway project.

Marketing has now started to attract businesses to occupy the restaurant and bar spaces on the ground floor and the gym in the basement.

Jobs for the new Premier Inn will be advertised before Christmas.

A Premier Inn spokesperson said: “I can confirm that we will be starting recruitment prior to Christmas for the hotel, in early-mid December.

“We will be taking applications through our Whitbread careers webpage, but the job information will also be shared through the local Jobcentre Plus, as well as running interview days through the team there as well.

“Applicants can keep an eye on the website or speak to the local Jobcentre Plus to find out more.

“There will be a range of roles available from front of house to housekeeping.”

