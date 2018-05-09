The latest Chesterfield magistrates’ court results as published in the May 9 edition of the Derbyshire Times are listed below.

Other

Tony Robert Andrew Mann, 33, of Brunswick Street, Chesterfield. Indicated a guilty plea to stealing a wallet with bank cards, a Tom Tom sat nav and holder and change. Must pay £95 compensation and a £115 victim surcharge. Indicated a guilty plea to committing fraud by making a false representation at Tesco Express. Indicated a guilty plea to fraud by making a false representation at Spar. Indicated a guilty plea to committing fraud at Malthurst Fuels Ltd by making a false representation. Pleaded guilty to failing to surrender to custody having been released on bail. Indicated a guilty plea to committing fraud at Tesco Express by making a false representation by using a bank card belonging to someone else to make a gain. Indicated a guilty plea to fraud at Tesco Express by making a false representation by using a someone else’s bank card intending to make a gain. Indicated a guilty plea to fraud at Tesco Express by making a false representation by using someone else’s bank card to make a gain by purchasing items. Committed to custody for eight weeks. Admitted committing an offence while subject to a conditional discharge for 12 months for the offences of possessing a controlled drug of class B and two counts of possessing a controlled drug of class A. No adjudication. Dealt with for the original offence which was subject to the conditional discharge of possessing 55 Diazepam tablets. No separate penalty. Dealt with for the original two offences of possessing diamorphine and possessing crack cocaine which were subject to the conditional discharge. No separate penalty.

Ross Beardsley, 30, of No Fixed Abode. Pleaded guilty, as a relevant offender under the Sexual Offences Act 2003, to failing to comply with notification requirements by failing to register within seven days of his last registration while being of No Fixed Abode. Committed to prison for four weeks. Must pay a £115 victim surcharge. Admitted committing an offence while subject to a conditional discharge for two years for an offence of being found in enclosed premises for an unlawful purpose. No action taken on the breach.

Paul Aaron Wells, 34, of No Fixed Abode. Pleaded guilty to being in Chesterfield town centre which he was prohibited from doing by a Criminal Behaviour Order. Discharged conditionally for six months. Must pay a £20 victim surcharge.

Leanne Foreman, 23, of Oak Farms Lane, Calow, Chesterfield. Admitted failing to comply with a community requirement of a suspended sentence order by failing to attend with a responsible officer. Suspended sentence order imposed for five counts of fraud varied to being committed to prison for 16 weeks suspended for 15 months with a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement. Must pay £60 costs.

Michael John Smith, 43, of Bower Farm Road, Old Whittington, Chesterfield. Admitted failing to comply with the requirements of a community order by failing to attend with a responsible officer. Order to continue but varied with a 14 day curfew with electronic monitoring and original Rehabilitation Activity Requirement to continue. Must pay £60 costs.

Steven Ashley Bennett, 24, of Charlesworth Street, Bolsover. Indicated a guilty plea to entering a certain street which he was prohibited from doing by a restraining order. Fined £80 and must pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Caley Elizabeth Bown, 42, of Castle Hill, Eckington. Consented to the making of a Criminal Behaviour Order after conviction for offences of assault by beating. Criminal Behaviour Order made for two years with prohibitions that she must not act in an anti-social manner, must not enter any premises where she has been banned by the owner or occupier, must not remain on an premises if asked to leave by any owner or occupier or anyone acting on their behalf, and must not have more than one dog at any property.

Dean Towndrow, 32, of Brassington Street, Clay Cross. Indicated a guilty plea to knowing payment for a taxi was required but made off without paying. Discharged conditionally for three months. Must pay £24 compensation, a £20 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Teresa Blackwell, 41, of Brockhill Court, Brimington, Chesterfield. Proved in absence she failed to comply with a direction of the Anti-social Behaviour, Crime and Policing Act 2014 by returning to a locality within an exclusion period. Must pay £115 victim surcharge. Pleaded guilty to failing to surrender to custody having been released on bail. Admitted committing an offence during a suspended sentence order imposed for outraging public decency. No adjudication. Dealt with for the original offence which was subject to the suspended sentence of outraging public decency by masturbating in public. Admitted committing an offence during another suspended sentence order imposed for an offence of theft. No adjudication. Dealt with for the original offence of theft. Committed to custody for 18 weeks. Proved in absence that she placed herself in public to beg or gather alms. No separate penalty.

Tracey Carter, 44, of Hucklow Avenue, North Wingfield, Chesterfield. Proved in absence that she caused unnecessary suffering to a protected animal, namely a Neapolitan Mastiff cross dog, by failing to provide prompt or adequate veterinary care and attention for the dog’s severe and chronic flea infestation. Proved in absence that she caused unnecessary suffering to a protected animal, namely a Staffordshire Bull Terrier cross dog, by failing to provide prompt or adequate veterinary care and attention for its flea infestation and allergic dermatitis. Must pay a £115 victim surcharge and £300 costs. Proved in absence that she did not take steps to ensure that the needs of the same Staffordshire Bull Terrier cross were met by failing to meet its need to be protected from pain, injury and suffering or disease by failing to provide prompt or adequate veterinary care and attention to its ear infection. Committed to prison for 26 weeks suspended for one year with a 16 week curfew with electronic monitoring. Disqualified from owning animals for ten years.

Andrew lane, 38, of Hucklow Avenue, North Wingfield, Chesterfield. Proved in absence that he caused unnecessary suffering to a protected animal, namely a Neapolitan Mastiff cross dog, by failing to provide prompt or adequate veterinary care and attention for the dog’s severe and chronic flea infestation. Proved in absence that he caused unnecessary suffering to a protected animal, namely a Staffordshire Bull Terrier cross dog, by failing to provide prompt or adequate veterinary care and attention for its flea infestation and allergic dermatitis. Proved in absence he did not take steps as were reasonable to ensure the needs of an animal, namely the same Staffordshire Bull Terrier cross dog, were met by failing to provide prompt or adequate veterinary care and attention for its ear infection. Committed to prison for 26 weeks suspended for one year with a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement and 100 hours of unpaid work. Disqualified from keeping animals for ten years. Must pay a £115 victim surcharge and £300 costs.

Theft

Neil Peter Shaw, 40, of Springbank Road, Chesterfield. Pleaded guilty to stealing a Boss Green product, a Boss polo shirt and a Barbour coat totalling £470. Fined £25 and must pay £470 compensation. Community order to last until April 26, 2019, with a Drug Rehabilitation Requirement and a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement.

Motoring

Daniel John Brunt, 25, of Cromford Court, Newbold, Chesterfield. Pleaded guilty to being the person in whose name a vehicle was registered under the Vehicle Excise and Registration Act 1994 when it did not meet insurance requirements. Fined £60 and must pay a £30 victim surcharge and £100 costs.